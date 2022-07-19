The Canadian Party of Quebec, which launched recently, has announced its first slate of candidates for this October's provincial election.
The party says it offers a "bold, forward-looking, federalist vision of Quebec to encourage a renaissance that will make the province a major economic, cultural, and linguistic rights hub of Canada and North America."
“Exceptional Quebecers from all walks of life have stepped forward to lend their skills, talents and reputations to building a constructive vision for the future of Quebec,” said CaPQ leader Colin Standish. "The CaPQ is dedicated to building a team that is talented, diverse and representative of modern-day Quebec. English and French-speakers, newcomers and Indigenous people are all critical to the movement we are building. We encourage talented Quebecers to join us. Our candidates hail from French, Spanish and English-speaking backgrounds in Montreal, the Laurentians and Western Quebec, demonstrating the unifying effect of our party’s message and broad appeal across Quebec and language groups."
The candidates are:
• Standish himself in Westmount–Saint-Louis. Aside from being party leader, he is "founder of the Task Force on Linguistic Policy. He is dedicated to the promotion of language rights in Quebec and Canada, and has studied civil and common law at Université Laval and Osgoode Hall Law School," says a party statement.
• Jean Marier in the West Island Nelligan riding. Marier "has a career in finance with vice presidential positions at the Bank of Montreal and Manulife."
• Jean Lalonde in Argenteuil. Lalonde is "CEO of Xyleko Trinity Immobilier SEC, a real estate company in the Laurentians. He co-founded an online health education company, IC Axon Inc., and Pleio Health Support Systems, a telehealth company."
• Danilo Velasquez in Gatineau. Velasquez was "born in Nicaragua, and is the founder of Quienes Somos? (Who Are We?), a bilingual English/Spanish media channel. He is passionate about Indigenous culture and languages. He works for TELUS Health."
• Marc Goguen in Labelle. This candidate is "a former executive in the pulp and paper industry, with several companies, including Scott Paper, Domtar and Cascades. He was a radio broadcaster for CFCF, Oldies 990 and Q92."
“Our candidates have gone through a rigorous vetting process, with interviews and background checks, to ensure that our candidates are credible future leaders of Quebec,” said Liz Campbell, Organizational Chair of the CaPQ.
