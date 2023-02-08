It has been four months since the 2022 provincial election returned Premier Francois Legault and his Coalition Avenir Québec romped to a convincing victory with 90 seats.
Preceding the vote, the province’s anglophone community was furious with the reviled Bill 96 language law. For the Canadian Party of Quebec, headed by Colin Standish, this represented a golden opportunity. When he announced his slate of candidates, he was convinced he would send some MNAs to Quebec City. Along the way, Balarama Holness created the Bloc Montréal, espousing a similar mandate and all of sudden a vote splitting situation arose.
While the debates in anglo-dominated ridings were interesting to watch because of the protest parties, in the end the Canadian Party of Quebec got only 12,981 votes – 0.32 percent- and finished seventh overall while the Bloc Montréal recorded 7,774 votes or 0.19 percent.
Since the election, both parties and their leaders have gone radio silence. Some of their candidates though, like Joel DeBellefeuille of the Bloc and Marc Perez from the Canadian Party of Quebec, have been very visible in the community on a variety of issues with DeBellefeuille founding the Red Coalition and perhaps we have not seen the last of them politically. But what about Standish and Holness? Quebec Conservative Party leader Eric Duhaime did not elect any MNAs. Yes, he got so many votes he can pay himself a six figure salary for four years, nonetheless he is out there every day making statements to the media and building his party. Rumours have it, though, he will run federally for Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives in an election expected by next fall.
Holness told me his party is alive and well. “Bloc Montréal will be running a candidate in the by-election for Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne and will be active in the next provincial election,” he promises.
And he made it clear, there are no plans to even discuss any kind of merger with the Canadian Party of Quebec.
As for the Canadian Party of Quebec, despite its absence from the public eye, it is apparently very much alive. On January 31 they held a virtual meeting to ratify the party’s constitution, which represents its values, goals and rules of governance that the executive, candidates and members must abide by.
Some members, it appears, are concerned about the direction of the party and the fact it has been invisible for the past few months. A case in point: a small percentage of 1,300 members were reportedly registered for the January 31 meeting, chaired by former Equality Party leader Keith Henderson. There is also impatience on naming a candidate to run in the spring by-election.
Standish told me, “Our members, past candidates, volunteers and executives have been at work since October 4 to build up the party. We are proud to have come seventh out of 27 parties in Quebec in the past election, being founded 3.5 months before the vote.”
Standish says that since the October campaign, the party has been focused on internal restructuring, meeting financial and reporting obligations to Elections Quebec, accounting for campaign expenses, repaying loans and drafting a constitution.
Other initiatives Standish lists are: consolidating candidates into critic roles, building shadow critic capabilities, introducing a new monthly newsletter, seeking a candidate for the by-election, building a regional association network and organizing to launch membership and fundraising drives.
The constitution was adopted with an 89 percent approval rating among those in attendance. “We have been focused on internal structures since the campaign, and will be externalizing our message again shortly,” Standish said. “We are confident that Quebec needs a principled federalist voice, with a focus on unifying Quebecers and a staunch defence of human and language rights.
“The recent oath issue, where the Quebec Liberal Party voted for the change with an unconstitutional amendment, highlights the necessity of an independent voice for the future of Canada. As well, the ongoing implementation of Bill 96 continues, as all parties in the National Assembly are for Bill 96.”
Standish too says a merger with Bloc Montréal will not happen. “We are planning to field candidates in 2026 with the intent of electing Members of the National Assembly,” he said.
Is there any future for these two parties? Anglos held their nose and voted Liberal last fall. Will that be any different in 2025? In the interim, they certainly can play an important role by at least speaking out on the issues they championed in the last campaign!
