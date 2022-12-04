The Lakeshore General Hospital has been forced to temporarily close its psychiatric unit due to a lack of psychiatrists. The psychiatric unit shut down on December 2nd, with patients being redirected to the Douglas Mental Health University Institute in Verdun the same day. The psychiatric unit was functioning with approximately six psychiatrists, nine being mandatory to provide full services. The West Island health authority (CIUSSS) has stated that while the decision was difficult, it was necessary to provide proper services for patients of the psychiatric unit. No time frame has been given for when the unit is expected to resume operations.
This is not the first recent crisis at Lakeshore. A 317-page report published in November called the emergency room at LGH a “ticking time bomb.” The report cited a lack of staff across all areas of the facility, with more than half of the positions in the hospital being unfilled. The emergency room specifically lacks 52 per cent of its full-time staff. The report, written by Marie Boucher of the Conseil GDF mediation firm states that “the ER only manages to function because of the overtime.” Various staff emails are contained in the report from nurses to managers, expressing that adequate care cannot be provided to patients across the hospital due to staff shortages.
Staff are not available to bring patients who require aid to washrooms and patients have been restrained due to a lack of available staff to oversee patient safety. Lakeshore staff has spoken out that with the rising demand in emergency room cases, there is not enough staff to manage the incoming number of patients.
