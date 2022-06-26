Stabbings leave one dead, three injured

One person is dead and three have been injured after a man in his 30s experiencing a crisis allegedly committed stabbings at an apartment building on Drummond St. near Sherbrooke downtown Sunday morning, police told the media.
The man was arrested.
Police were alerted to the situation at around 6:50 a.m. Sunday. The suspect is alleged to have stabbed and injured two family members, killed a third person in another apartment, and injured a security guard who intervened.
Police told the media that two of the victims are in critical condition and another is in stable condition. A crime scene was set up and witnesses are being interviewed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.