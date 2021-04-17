Stabbing victim refuses to cooperate as police search for suspects

A man in his twenties was stabbed at a grocery store located on Des Canadiens-de-Montreal Avenue near De La Montagne on Saturday. Montreal police responded to the call at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Shortly after police intervened, the man was transported to the hospital for treatment on an injury sustained to his upper body.
According to officers, two suspects fled from the scene on foot following the attack.
Police are still searching for the two suspects. The victim is not cooperating with the investigation and the motive for the assault is unknown at this time.
The victim's condition is stable and his life is not in danger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.