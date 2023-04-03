Stabbing downtown

A 38-year-old man is in hospital after he was stabbed on the border of Westmount Sunday night. The victim was found on de Maisonneuve near Atwater around 8 p.m. with a wound to his upper body. Montreal police say doctors don't fear for his life, and have erected a security perimeter to investigate the scene.
alert featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.