A man was stabbed on O'Brien near Côte Vertu in St. Laurent at about 1 a.m. Friday Jan. 6, police say.
The 24-year-old man, said to have been attending a party, was injured in the upper body, and his life is said to not be in danger. No arrests have been made as of later Friday morning. Police are investigating.
The SPVM also announced Thursday that officers from Station 7 in St. Laurent arrested Dore Badawi Dec. 30 for attempting to set fire that day to the Bab Sharqi Syrian restaurant, at Deslauriers and Benjamin-Hudon Streets.
The restaurant, which is musically oriented, was heavily fire damaged in November and was the target of other arson attempts in November and December.
The 31-year-old suspect appeared in Montreal court the same day as his arrest, and "faces charges of possession of incendiary materials, obstructing a peace officer and breach of conditions," says the SPVM announcement.
"It was a citizen who alerted the police after seeing the suspect prowling around the business. The patrol officers who arrived on the scene quickly located Badawi, who had in his possession equipment that could be used to start a fire. Containers filled with gasoline were also near the scene of the arrest."
The SPVM is now investigating all the arson attempts "to clarify the circumstances of these events.
"Anyone with information to help the investigation progress can contact 911 or the neighbourhood station in their area. It is also possible to submit a report anonymously and confidentially to Info-Crime Montréal by calling 514 393-1133 or by going to infocrimemontreal.ca."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.