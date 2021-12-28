The man shot Monday night in Saint-Léonard has died.
Police responded to calls about gunfire and found the wounded 39-year-old male just before 10 p.m. Monday at Jean-Talon and de l'Assomption. The victim, Kevin Batebi, was not known to Montreal police and later died in hospital.
No arrests have been made in Montreal’s 37th homicide of 2021, and investigators have not yet determined whether Batebi was actually targeted. Police report that one or several suspects fled the scene before they arrived.
