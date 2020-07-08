St. Laurent's reinvented Summer Celebrations start this week

St. Laurent's Fêtes estivales (summer celebrations) have been reinvented this year in light of COVID-19 and the fact there are no events with large crowds, with a series of activities that began Monday July 6.
The events are being held "in the streets, in the parks or in the various districts," says a borough announcement. "About 20 different performances and fun-filled activities will give residents the opportunity to make the most of the summer, while following the current health rules."
The events include:
• Messengers of hope: "Using a bicycle projector, messages will be displayed on the walls of buildings in St. Laurent on summer evenings. Still or animated images will be created by visual artists, public personalities or residents and will be shared on social media."
• Happiness brigade: "Fun and spontaneous 45-minute activities will be offered to six to 12-year-olds in a number of parks in the borough. Large-scale games, group training, dance sessions and more."
• Lovely surprises to liven up St. Laurent residents' everyday life: "Temporary works of art will be created in the public space and short performances of various artistic disciplines will be held in unusual locations."
• Pop-up shows at Place Rodolphe-Rousseau: "In collaboration with SDC Quartier D, spontaneous performances will liven up place Rodolphe-Rousseau’s urban space, located in the heart of Décarie Blvd. Keep your eyes wide open: flamenco or gumboots dancers may surprise you!"
All events are free of charge. Check out St. Laurent's Facebook page for more details.
