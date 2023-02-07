St. Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos robustly championed minority rights compromised by Bill 96 before the Official Languages Committee of the House of Commons. Her comments led Bloc Québécois MP Mario Beaulieu and the francophone media attacking her. La Presse described her comments as "erroneous", a subheadline contained the word "bulls--t" and English was referred to as "the language of Shakespeare, a common reference in francophone media articles over the years.
The committee is discussing Bill C-13, amendments to a "modernized" Official Languages Act, which would recognize the right to work and be served in Quebec in French. Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather and Westmount-NDG MP Marc Garneau have already expressed their concerns during the hearing about the federal bill's effect on Quebec's English-speaking community.
Lambropoulos told the hearing that "we all accept, everybody knows, and is proud of the fact that Quebec is a French-speaking province, that the common language in Quebec is French. That's a known fact." She added that Bill 96 employs the Notwithstanding clause and thus ignores the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
"How can the federal government include in its bill on language something that includes a Notwithstanding clause?" she asked. The MP then said Bill 96, since it was implemented, "has had a very negative impact on the minority linguistic community in Quebec.
"Already, people have called me to complain at my office, people who don't necessarily know jurisdiction and who they should be calling for these things — when my hairdresser gives me a call and says 'Emmanuella, I live in your riding and I recently had to go to the doctor's office with my grandmother, because last time she went to her appointment, they refused to serve her in English.' This was [a doctor] who was speaking to her in English before Bill 96 was implemented. But she no longer speaks to her in English because she's afraid a complaint may be filed against her if she speaks any language other than French at her workplace."
Lambropoulos said the senior citizen "was lucky to have a granddaughter who understands French and could go to the appointment with her.
"But there are hundreds, if not thousands, of seniors living in my riding who may not be so lucky and who may not have access to the very basic health services that one would think one should have access to. Bill 96 has negatively impacted Canadians living in Quebec ever since it's been implemented and it's very real."
Lambropoulos pointed out that, in the pre-Bill 101 days, non-Catholics were not allowed to attend French schools, and thus their parents did not have the opportunity to learn French in Quebec, "even though they've been here for many years."
Whether health services can be offered in languages other than French is ambiguous in Bill 96. Premier Legault has stated that Bill 96 will not impact health-care delivery in languages outside of French, but legal experts contend that the bill itself does not explicitly exclude health services. The bill states: 'An agency of the civil administration may depart from [the French requirement] by using another language in addition to French in its written documents … where health, public safety or the principles of natural justice so require.' The debate is about the word 'may'.
Bill 96 also allows public sector workers to communicate in a language other than French if the recipient is a "historic anglophone" (went to school in Quebec in English), indigenous, a tourist or an immigrant who has been in Quebec for less than six months.
Former NDP leader and now political commentator Tom Mulcair told an audience at Concordia recently that "despite the protestations to the contrary from the Quebec government," Bill 96 is "throttling back access to English language health and social services."
La Presse quoted Bill 96 as saying a health professional "cannot, in the exercise of his professional activities, refuse to provide a service for the sole reason that he is asked to use the official language in the execution of this service".
In the commons, Beaulieu, the BQ's languages critic, claimed that the "West Island Liberals" are "attacking the Charter of the French Language in committee on Bill C-13.Will the minister order them to stop spreading misinformation when debating her bill?"
Official Languages Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor did not respond directly, instead saying "we are the first government to recognize the decline of French across the country and we are the first government to recognize that, yes, French is under threat across Canada."
