As part of St. Laurent's 10-Year Capital Investment Program for 2021-2030, users of the Bibliothèque du Vieux-Saint-Laurent on De L'Église who use motorized or regular wheelchairs will have improved accessibility this fall, the borough announced.
They will "benefit from a safer, more practical platform for accessing and circulating within the [library]," says a borough statement. "The renovations will involve replacing the present access platform with a new structure."
St. Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa stated that "over the past few years, the St. Laurent administration has carried out numerous projects to facilitate access to municipal buildings for people with limited mobility, whether recent buildings—such as the Bibliothèque du Boisé or the Complexe sportif—or older ones—such as borough hallor the Centre des loisirs.
"For the Bibliothèque du Vieux-Saint-Laurent, we wanted to modernize access for the benefit of this clientele. This goal became all the more necessary given the number of seniors who use the library for recreational and cultural purposes."
More specifically, the project involves "replacing the old installation with an inclined stair platform lift that has a capacity of 300 kilos. Savaria Concord Lifts Inc. has been selected by a call for tenders to carry out the project at a cost of $64,500. This project is under the responsibility of the Division des actifs immobiliers et de l'éclairage de rue of the borough's Direction des travaux publics. The new platform will add the finishing touch on the major renovations of the Vieux-Saint-Laurent library, which were completed in February 2020.
"To access the platform, located inside the building, users with limited mobility will go to the back of the building, in the parking lot, as they do now. They will then press a push button to have someone come and open the entrance door for them and to get help from a staff member.
As well, "a new washroom for people with limited mobility has also been recently installed on the ground floor of the building."
