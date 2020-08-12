St. Laurent's Centre des Loisirs to resume activities

Activities at the Centre des loisirs cultural centre on Grenet St. will be resuming, the St. Laurent borough announced.
"Those who love all kinds of courses and parents of tiny tots will soon be able to once again find their favourite activities at the Centre des loisirs de Saint-Laurent, as it will be reopening, while complying with the health rules in force," says the announcement. "The cultural workshops programs will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 8, while the programs at the Centre présco will begin on Sept. 14. In all cases, the activities will be offered on a variable schedule and at reduced capacity in order to encourage the physical distancing of young participants and grown-ups."
The registration schedules for these programs:
• Centre présco: as of Tuesday, Aug. 11, starting at 8:30 a.m.
• Cultural workshops: starting Wednesday, Aug. 12, starting at 8:30 a.m.
For more information about the programs "and to register as well, those interested may go online to loisirs.montreal.ca, then select the Borough of Saint-Laurent from the drop-down menu.
"The biblio-loisirs card is required for online registration and is available free of charge at the Bibliothèque du Boisé, the Bibliothèque du Vieux-Saint-Laurent, the Centre des loisirs and the Sports Complex."
The Centre des loisirs' reception desk attendants "are available to assist residents from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, or by phone at 514 855-6110."
Regarding measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, "access will be limited to only those who have washed their hands at the entrance and then proceeded to the reception desk or workshop.
"Wearing a mask or face covering will be mandatory for anyone age 12 and over circulating in the building. Participants will be able to remove their mask or face covering during an activity or when a distance of two metres between them can be maintained. And lastly, parents taking their children to the Centre présco will have to leave them in the care of their leader, who will greet them upon their arrival."
Access will be prohibited "to anyone who has symptoms or who has been tested positive for COVID-19, who has been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, or who has been placed in voluntary or mandatory isolation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.