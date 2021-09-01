St. Laurent's Centre des Loisirs being modenized

The Centre des Loisirs on Grenet Street in St. Laurent is being modernized in the short and long term, as part of the borough's 10-year capital investment program for 2021 to 2030.
A borough announcement points out that from September to November of this year, "the second-floor agora (amphitheatre) will be renovated to provide users with enhanced services.
"Next year, the Centre préscolaire—located in the same building—will be revitalized, while the building envelope and skylights will be upgraded to meet new standards."
Mayor Alan DeSousa said the Centre des loisirs, built in 1993, is "one of the busiest municipal buildings in St. Laurent, normally welcoming more than 150,000 people each year.
"With these investments, we are going to improve the quality of the facilities of this multi-purpose place where sports, recreational and cultural activities are held," he added. "Organizations providing information, assistance and relaxation are also located at the Centre and exhibitions take place there as well. St. Laurent residents of all ages will soon have the pleasure of getting together there again, in keeping with all current health standards."
More specifically, says the borough announcement, "once the upcoming renovation project is completed, the agora will boast new facilities, including fixed furniture, tiered seating and audio-visual systems as well as being adapted to universal accessibility standards, like the rest of the building.
"Located on the second floor, the small amphitheatre with some 30 seats is used for training sessions, including those of the Université du 3e âge, as well as day camp activities, meetings of St. Laurent organizations, etc."
The contract for the work was awarded to Services de rénovation Parabole, for $127,000. The work is under the responsibility of the Division des Actifs immobiliers et Éclairage des rues of Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent's Direction des Travaux publics.
As well, "in addition to the work on the agora, the Centre préscolaire, the building envelope and the skylights, St. Laurent's Ten-Year Capital Investment Program includes plans for the complete redevelopment of the CDL's parking lot. This project will improve the greenery of the entire site, optimize the number of parking spaces and renovate the entrances and exits to ensure a better flow of traffic and increased pedestrian safety. The work will take place once the STM worksite near the CDL is completed, after 2023."
