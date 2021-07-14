St. Laurent-based high-tech aviation company CAE has signed a strategic partnership with the German air mobility company Volocopter to develop a pilot training program for air taxis, CAE announced.
CAE, which specializes in aviation training, is working with Volocopter to "develop an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) pilot training program in preparation for Volocopter's first eVTOL aircraft upcoming entry-into-service... with a forecasted investment of up to US$40 million."
"A first in the industry, this eVTOL pilot training program will develop the pilot workforce of the future and ensure safe introduction of eVTOL operations globally by leveraging CAE's advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR), as well as data analytics and Volocopter's leading understanding of requirements for integration into the UAM ecosystem," says a CAE statement. "As part of the agreement, Volocopter will purchase a simulator from CAE to be used in its pilot training program certification."
Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions, stated that "as a high-technology company and the industry leader in pilot training, we continuously look at providing solutions that make the world a safer place.
"We are committed to supporting Volocopter's inspiring vision and we look forward to leading in the design of UAM pilot training that prioritizes safety of operations through our data-driven solutions, world-class pilot training experience, and longstanding relationships with civil aviation authorities across the globe."
Florian Reuter, CEO of Volocopter, stated that "as we scale our UAM services in cities around the world, specific pilot training and qualification for our Volocopters will be an important element. We are proud to be partnering with CAE, who have a track record in developing best-in-class, innovative pilot training solutions for new aircraft programs. It will greatly benefit Volocopter's entry-into-service timeline and scale.
"We are excited about CAE's endorsement and look forward to collaborate as partners focused on combining future-oriented technologies to ensure aviation safety."
