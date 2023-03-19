St. Laurent's Bab Sharqi restaurant shot up

The Bab Sharqi Syrian restaurant in St. Laurent, the target in recent months of arson and attempted arson attacks, was targeted again 3:45 a.m. Sunday, this time with the windows being riddled with bullets.
Some 15 people were in the restaurant, but no one was hurt. Investigators spoke to the employees and customers.
The restaurant, located at Deslauriers and Benjamin-Hudon Streets is musically oriented, as performances take place there very frequently.
Police say a person fired shots into the window and then took off in a vehicle. Bullet holes were found in the window and cartridges were found on the ground. Investigators and forensic technicians are investigating the scene and surveillance footage will be examined.
There have been numerous shootings and arson attacks in St. Laurent in recent months. The restaurant itself was heavily damaged by fire last November, and a Molotov cocktail was discovered at the scene.
This past Dec. 30, Dore Badawi was arrested for attempting to set fire to the restaurant. There were other attacks in December.
Last month, two restaurants — one Syrian, one Lebanese and within metres of each other — were firebombed in one night.
