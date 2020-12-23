Aéro Mag, a St. Laurent-based aircraft de-icing company, held a ceremony Thursday at their Trudeau Airport facility to unveil the "world's first electrically powered aircraft de-icing truck."
A company statement says the truck will "help reduce the company's environmental footprint by significantly reducing its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.
The new truck was designed and manufactured by The Vestergaard Company, "in close collaboration with the Aéro Mag team.
"This electrically powered de-icing truck demonstrates Aéro Mag's ongoing commitment to safety, operational efficiency, innovation and environmental protection," says the company statement.
“Today is a great day for us,” stated Mario Lépine, President of Aéro Mag. “The commissioning of this first electrically powered de-icing truck is perfectly in line with our continuous improvement program and follows a whole series of innovations that we have introduced in recent years in the aircraft de-icing industry. This is with respect to environmental protection, and more specifically to minimizing the negative impacts of de-icing products and greenhouse gases on the environment. “
