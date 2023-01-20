The borough of St. Laurent is warning its residents to be aware of potential fraud taking place involving the solicitation of water testing.
Valid testing has been taking place by various cities in recent months and years to detect potentially hazardous lead levels, according to current Quebec standards
"Representatives of a company are currently visiting residents of the borough to offer them a water test," a St. Laurent borough statement says. "Following this test, claiming that the water provided is not adequate, they are trying to sell water purification equipment immediately through Interac. This is a commercial scam: no campaign or water testing operation is currently being carried out by the city or the borough."
The statement adds that the water "distributed through the city's drinking water system is of very high quality.
"The city conducts regular tests to monitor the quality of the water distributed. The citizens of St. Laurent and Montreal can drink municipal water without any danger to their health. We invite residents to be cautious when soliciting water at home and to consult, in French, www.sq.gouv.qc.ca/services/campagnes/mpf/ for more information on fraud."
