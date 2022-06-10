Saint-Laurent borough Mayor Alan DeSousa welcomed the Legault government’s recent announcement to extend the west branch of the orange line of the metro, which will include the Bois-Franc station, the borough’s mobility new priority.
However, DeSousa called on the Quebec government to quickly unveil the schedule and costs of the project knowing that the commissioning of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) in Bois-Franc is scheduled for 2024.
"Now that the government has saved the project of extending the metro's blue line by securing the project's schedule and costs, it is imperative to define these same guidelines for the extension of the metro's orange line to bois-Franc station," said DeSousa.
Only 2.2 km separate the Côte-Vertu metro station from the future Bois-Franc rem station and 1.2 km of the tunnel has already been dug thanks to the construction of the Côte-Vertu metro garage, which will greatly reduce the costs and delays of the project, says the city’s opposition party.
"The borough has an employment hub that is booming and accounts for more than a quarter of the jobs on the island of Montreal. Unfortunately, more than three out of four trips to Saint-Laurent are made by car, a sign of the lack of heavy public transit infrastructure," adds DeSousa.
The Quebec government made the largest, good-news announcement regarding public transportation in Laval in a generation last month, at an invitation-only media event coming days after the Legault government passed its controversial Bill 96 legislation, kicking off a week of protests and announced legal challenges.
Quebec Transport Minister François Bonnardel went to Île Jésus to announce the establishment of a project office, usually the first concrete step towards realization of a project, to study the implementation of a large-scale transportation project along the axis of the orange Metro line. He also confirmed the creation of a rapid bus service (SRB) serving two east-west axes in Laval.
