St. Laurent van fire suspect arrested

Ilyesse Gorfti, 27, was arrested March 10 by the Arson and Explosives Unit of the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) in connection with a van fire that took place on Valade Street in St. Laurent a week earlier.
According to the SPVM statement, Gorfti "was arrested in the Plateau Mont Royal borough. Searches also took place inside his home and a vehicle belonging to him. He appeared at the Montreal courthouse the next day to face charges of arson, possession of incendiary materials and possession of narcotics. He remains in detention awaiting trial."
The police pointed out that on March 3 "around 2:45 a.m., an individual spilled gasoline on a van parked on Valade, near the intersection with Abbott, in the borough of St. Laurent.
"The man then set fire to the vehicle before fleeing. Following a call received at 911, the firefighters and the police quickly arrived on the scene and found that the van had been completely destroyed by the fire. There were no injuries."
The SPVM is also determining whether there were accomplices.
"Anyone with information can contact 911 or their neighborhood station. It is also possible to communicate anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or via the reporting form available at the infocrimemontreal.ca website. The SPVM thanks the population for its cooperation."
