St. Laurent council praised the Quebec government for its Feb. 6 announcement of $3.5 million in emergency funding for community organizations helping asylum seekers, but said much more help is needed.
The council called for added support for the member organizations of the Comité des organismes sociaux de Saint-Laurent (COSSL) "to enable them to better deal with the additional pressure on the already overburdened community support network."
Mayor Alan DeSousa pointed out that 80 percent of the borough's population is first or second-generation immigrants.
"This is why the harmonious integration of asylum seekers is of particular importance to our administration," he said. "Our organizations—which already do a tremendous amount of work and implement remarkable initiatives to support populations at risk—need additional support to help them overcome this crisis."
The local organizations have informed St. Laurent that they are increasingly responding to requests for help from asylum seekers.
According to figures provided to the borough, "the asylum-seeking clientele of the Cari St-Laurent, which offers services to immigrants, has increased by 40 percent; 90 percent of the clientele of the Centre de pédiatrie sociale de Saint-Laurent / Au cœur de l'enfance, which supports vulnerable families, now consists of asylum seekers; and 50 percent of the clientele of the Centre l'Unité, which works with various cultural and social communities, is from a family seeking asylum."
Responding to this increased pressure on the organizations, COSSL created the Saint-Laurent Asylum Seekers Committee, including representatives from CARI St-Laurent, the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, the Centre de services scolaires Marguerite-Bourgeoys, the Housing Committee, the Centre l'Unité, the Centre de pédiatrie sociale de Saint-Laurent / Au cœur de l'enfance, SPVM Station 7 and the borough itself.
The organizations also pointed out that the asylum seekers are "a vulnerable population whose presence is greater than ever in food banks, shelters for the homeless and hotels providing temporary accommodations on the territory and near the Montreal airport."
In light of all this, DeSousa said his administration "therefore hopes that the various levels of government as well as the philanthropic organizations in Greater Montreal and Quebec as a whole will understand the seriousness of the situation and become more involved in supporting the St. Laurent community in this crisis.”
