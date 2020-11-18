The borough of St. Laurent and the Université du Québec à Montréal's public relations department received the 2020 Award of Excellence from the Canadian Public Relations Society for their research project on municipal communications, the borough announced.
The project, called "Communiquer autrement : recherche collaborative sur la communication municipale" (Communicating differently: collaborative research on municipal communication), won a gold award in the Best Research category.
"We placed our confidence and trust in UQAM and the Chaire de relations publiques et communication marketing to learn more about our residents and their perceptions of the communications tools that we make available to them—and all with a view to improving our practices," said Mayor Alan DeSousa. "The findings of the research project were concrete and we have already put certain recommendations into practice, such as the adoption of a branding guide for a strong and consistent image."
Bernard Motulsky, Chair of Public relations and marketing communications at UQAM, said the research project was "designed to communicate in a different way by creating a bridge between the municipality and the university" and that UQAM and the borough's communictions division "were able to combine the scientific approach and theoretical knowledge of the researchers with the professionals' practical experience and field knowledge in order to transform and improve the scope of municipal communications and, ultimately, make a difference in the residents' lives."
