St. Laurent unveils new landscaping around heritage site

The borough of St. Laurent last week unveiled new landscaping "designed to improve and enhance the natural environment" around Maison Robert-Bélanger, a heritage site on Bois-Franc Road first built in the very early 19th century when Montreal was largely farmland.
A borough statement points out that the work was made possible "through financial assistance of $1,165,286 in equal contributions from the Quebec government and the Montreal Metropolitan Community, as part of the Financial assistance program for the blue-green infrastructure on Greater Montreal territory."
The unveiling took place in the presence of Sylvain Ouellet, City Councillor for the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough and member of the Executive Committee of the Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC) as well as Mayor Alan DeSousa and members of St. Laurent council.
"In addition to showcasing the natural spaces of Maison Robert-Bélanger, the new developments will enable residents to reconnect with the site's built heritage and agricultural past," Ouellet said. "Thanks to this project, both the Trame verte et bleue du Grand Montréal and St. Laurent’s Biodiversity Corridor are now enriched by a unique project, which will undoubtedly strengthen the tourist and cultural vocation, as well as the attractiveness, of the metropolitan region."
DeSousa said that "thanks to the support of our partners, such as the MMC and the Quebec government and to the commitment of our teams, residents will soon be able to benefit from the enhancement of the natural and agricultural surroundings around Maison Robert-Bélanger. This is an excellent example of sustainable development that reconciles quality of life, heritage and respect for the environment. I’m also very pleased with the progress of the restoration work on Maison Robert-Bélanger, a treasured building that bears witness to the agricultural history of St. Laurent in the heart of our biodiversity corridor."
The borough statement explains that "the landscaping design is intended to commemorate the site's agricultural and rural past, while adapting to the needs and aspirations of today's residents."
The design, featuring an "ancestral vegetable garden, a large vegetable garden in two sections, an orchard and a wooded are, is based on the theme of self-sufficiency, which was widely practiced at the time and has become a trend nowadays.
"The house is surrounded by ornamental greenery, which was very popular in the early 20th century. The vegetable garden will evoke the vegetable plants cultivated during that era, including carrots, beans, squash, Jerusalem artichokes, lettuce and some fine herbs. At the end of the main road, there is a large orchard encircled by small fruit bushes. Inside the orchard, the installation of a long, inclusive picnic table symbolizes the large families of the time."
The building has been restored and will be officially opened to the public next fall.
