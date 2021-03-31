St. Laurent touts GHG emission reductions at climate event

St. Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa recently touted his borough's efforts to "efficiently and effectively reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions."
DeSousa spoke virtually at the second edition of the Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) ceremony, held March 22, where he noted that St. Laurent became, in January 2019, "the first municipal entity in Quebec with more than 100,000 inhabitants and the first in Greater Montreal to complete the final stage of the PCP program" by reducing its GHG emissions by 21 percent between 1990 and 2017.
The Mayor said that "since the early 2000s, St. Laurent has had a vision for environmental protection that includes the fight against climate change. This has been reflected in various increasingly ambitious plans as well as in the participation in the Partners for Climate Protection since 2013. Thanks to the latter, we have reduced our greenhouse gas emissions in a very encouraging way.
"These good results are mainly due to the excellent participation of all parties involved: residents, industrial firms, commercial establishments, institutions, organizations and, of course, our own administration," he added. "This performance is all the more remarkable given that, at the same time, our population has experienced significant growth and strong residential development.
"It motivates us to continue these efforts through the 2021-2030 climate emergency plan that we plan to unveil this year. We will be able to count, in particular, on new funding from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities to launch a new carbon budget project. So the PCP has been a step—and a very useful one—that this climate emergency plan and our biodiversity corridor will now be able to build on and enhance."
DeSousa also said the PCP experience "taught the St. Laurent administration to better succeed in identifying its GHG emissions and the resources needed to reduce them.
"The results are really encouraging. For example, in 2017, while St. Laurent emitted 5.8 metric tons of GHG per capita, Quebec emitted 9.6 tons and Canada 19.4 tons."
DeSousa explained this was achieved by "implementing good practices within the administration and personnel, and then within the municipal buildings and transportation. This should serve to create a ripple effect for the other stakeholders on the territory: institutions such as schools, commercial establishments and industrial firms, as well as residents, of course."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.