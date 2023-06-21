St. Laurent council, at its June meeting, passed new standards to protect private forestry, promote the construction of sustainable buildings, as well as the greening of outdoor parking lots and similar spaces.
The new requirements originate from the borough's 2021-2030 Climate Emergency Plan and the City of Montreal's 2020 Climate Plan adopted in 2020, which aim to increase green spaces "particularly through tree planting, to reduce urban heat islands and vulnerability to unpredictable adverse weather conditions, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050."
Mayor Alan DeSousa said that "as a sustainable municipal territory, biodiversity is a core consideration in our decision-making.
"In stepping up our greening requirements, we will be increasing not only green spaces, but also the biodiversity of our entire territory, in addition to improving the health of the trees in our borough. First and foremost, trees provide the oxygen that is so essential to life on Earth and make the climate milder, with their shade. Trees are the primary support for all biodiversity and a major factor in the quality of urban environments. This tightening of greening standards comes in addition to our improvement of eco-responsible parking in order to help us achieve our sustainable development objectives."
A borough statement says that "by adding a Site Planning and Architectural Integration Program (SPAIP), St. Laurent's administration is providing itself with a new framework for analysis, to ensure that major new building and expansion projects –multi-family, commercial, service and industrial buildings — meet the highest environmental and sustainable development standards.
"Similarly, in the case of smaller-scale projects — residential buildings – single-family, duplexes, triplexes— environmental requirements for existing SPAIPs have also been stiffened. The objective is two-fold: to preserve existing plant cover and to encourage the use of ecological materials or the reuse of materials.
Other modifications include "an updated list of undesirable invasive species. The exclusive use of turf is discouraged in landscaping grounds, with the preference being given to a greater diversity of greenery. Synthetic turf is permitted only for certain landscaping projects of schools and daycare centres."
Regarding the planting and cutting down of trees, "to improve the canopy on the territory, when developing a parking area, a schoolyard or a swimming pool, one tree per 200 square metre will need to be planted.
As well, "planting pits have been made larger. Or, for underground parking lots, there must be a minimum distance of three metres from lot boundaries to increase the amount of open space."
The borough also narrowed down the reasons for cutting a down a tree:
• "Planting smaller trees — three cm in diameter — will now be permitted to make it easier for single-family, two-family and multiplex dwellings (3-4 units) to handle."
• "The definition of landscaping has been modified as well, in order to allow greenery to be planted on more residential, commercial and industrial grounds. The new bylaw also specifies what must be planted in front yards, and green strips have been improved along lot lines."
