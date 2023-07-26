St. Laurent testing solar street lights

The borough of St. Laurent is testing six solar-powered street lights this year as part of a pilot project, an effort that began this past April at the intersections of Champigny-Deguire and Rochon-Latour.
This pilot project "contributes, in particular, to the objectives of the 2021-2030 Climate Emergency Plan adopted in 2021 by St. Laurent, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, protect biodiversity and prepare for climate change," says a borough statement.
Mayor Alan DeSousa said that "with this pilot project involving solar street lights, St. Laurent is not only making an ecological choice that promotes sustainability, but is also offering residents a practical, innovative, economical and reliable solution for lighting public spaces.
"St. Laurent's administration wants to set an example and encourage all solutions based on renewable energies in order to achieve its objectives of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to climate change."
The six total street lights installed up to this point "have been installed in groups of three in two triangular intersection parks at the crossroads of Champigny-Deguire and Rochon-Latour.
"Powered by solar energy, a clean, renewable energy source, they help reduce the borough's carbon footprint and dependence on fossil fuels. They operate autonomously by means of integrated solar panels that capture energy and store it in batteries. Equipped with light-emitting diodes (LEDs), these street lights achieve the same level of illumination as previous technologies, while reducing energy consumption. Moreover, technological advances ensure reliable, constant lighting, even during periods of low sunlight."
The borough added that "savings of $262 per year will be generated by this first small-scale pilot project, which will have cost just over $100,000—an investment included in the Ten-Year Capital Investment Program.
"In addition, these street lights have a longer service life and generally require less maintenance than their predecessors. Another major advantage is that they avoid the need for underground cables and associated digging work, offering greater flexibility in terms of choice of location, particularly in remote or hard-to-reach areas. This makes them a preferred option for lighting pathways, parks or public parking lots, for example. The project will be evaluated and decisions regarding its future extension to other locations will be made at a later date on the basis of the results and analyses."
