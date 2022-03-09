St. Laurent tech company awarded Scottish Justice ministry contract

The St. Laurent-based technology company VOTI Detection Inc., which develops "latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology," has been awarded a contract by the Scottish Ministry of Justice.
The ministry has ordered 12 XR3D-60S MATRIX and XR3D-50S MATRIX X-ray scanning systems "to be deployed by the Scottish Prison Service in order to secure entrances at key facilities. The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) is an executive agency of the Scottish Government tasked with managing prisons and Young Offender Institutions. Deliveries on the order are expected within the next few months."
"This order from the Scottish Ministry of Justice is a very important and critical strategic win for our company." stated Rory Olson, President and CEO of VOTI Detection, "Not only does it represent a new geography and the first time that we are working with Scottish Prisons, it also represents our success in further penetrating the all important prison vertical. Each order from a global customer like the Scottish Ministry of Justice, provides VOTI with the opportunity to showcase the superior technology of our 3D Perspective imaging and MATRIX solution X-ray scanning systems on the world stage. We foresee significant growth opportunities both with this customer as well as within this vertical over the coming years."
