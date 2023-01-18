The borough of St. Laurent will continue to prohibit temporary car shelters, known as tempos, on its territory, Mayor Alan DeSousa told the Jan. 10 council meeting.
DeSousa was responding to a resident in the northwestern section of the borough living on the border with Ahuntsic-Cartierville, which allows tempos. The resident said the situation is that a street in St. Laurent is not allowed to have tempos, and the same street just over the borderline has tempos. Both are Montreal boroughs.
"What is the reasoning behind no tempos?" DeSousa was asked.
The Mayor replied that St. Laurent, historically, never had tempos.
"We're not the only community in the city, or even on the island, not to have tempos. We always had a desire not to have tempos for a variety of reasons — security, aesthetics, this, that and the other."
The resident countered that while St. Laurent historically has not had tempos, "history does change. The needs do change. The ability to limit snow on my driveway should change. Regarding aesthetics, if you go down Henri-Bourassa near O'Brien, if you want to talk about that, how about the garbage cans that are piled one next to the other?"
DeSousa said the question period was not a debate, but a question period.
"We can have a long discussion on garbage cans, and God knows we've had it over the last 10 to 12 years. The point is simply this — as a council, our approach and philosophy has always been to at least favour architecture in our community, to make sure it's aesthetically nice. If people do want it, they can easily find ways to house their cars, but tempos are not the route that we have chosen."
The Mayor invited the resident to call him to discuss the issue further.
The resident pointed out that there are security issues, as well as an older population.
"The aspect of having a clean, safe driveway is important."
DeSousa pointed out that he does his own snow shovelling.
"More power to you, I do mine too," said the resident. "But you do have people who are not able to do it, and they have to hire people, and the snow people are not as reliable as they used to be. What would it take to change and bring it to council, a petition?"
"At this point, no," DeSousa replied. "Because at various points and times, people have expressed, asking how do we do it, and it's more a question of how we view our community, what are the values we have and what do we hold close to heart. For many of those reasons... that has been the primary reflection on council. Not to say it's a perfect position, not to say one is better than the other. It's just a matter of choice."
