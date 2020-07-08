St. Laurent starts process to create Jules-Poitras school-community hub

St. Laurent council has taken the first step towards the creation of a school and community hub on Jules-Poitras, a major street in the eastern section of the borough which runs between Côte Vertu and Henri-Bourassa West.
"The project submitted consists of school, social, community, sports and recreational spaces, including an elementary school, a social pediatrics centre, a teen zone and spaces shared between the borough and the Centre de services scolaire," says a borough announcement. "Residents and students would be able to benefit from a gymnasium, a library, an outdoor soccer field, a schoolyard and a parking lot."
Mayor Alan DeSousa stated that "as an administration, we have a duty to plan for the long-term development of the community and to consider how we can improve the services we offer so that they are fair and diversified. This is a first step within this major project, which has the potential to transform an entire sector and to inspire other sectors or boroughs facing the same challenges."
Council launched a public call for tenders and tabled a community consultation report. During a special meeting June 12, council "agreed to retain professional services to obtain independent estimates, establish a functional and technical plan and hold an architectural competition, in collaboration with the City's Bureau de design," says the borough announcement. "At the regular meeting on June 30, a report on the results of the public consultation, which took place from November 2019 to March 2020, was also tabled."
The announcement points out the hub "will be located on a vacant 15,500 square-metre lot, at the corner of Jules-Poitras and Henri-Bourassa and acquired by St. Laurent in 2017. An additional 8,000 square-metres of space to the north of this site and also owned by the borough, will be used as well."
The purpose of the project is to meet the needs of Chameran sector residents, "a population that is more vulnerable than ever during a pandemic of COVID-19."
The process involved a public consultation, the St. Laurent administration, the Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys (formerly the Commission scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys), residents, and organizations like the Centre d'accueil et de référence sociale et économique pour immigrants (CARI St-Laurent), the Centre de pédiatrie sociale de Saint-Laurent/Au coeur de l'enfance, and the Centre d'initiatives pour le développement communautaire l'Unité.
