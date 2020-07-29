St. Laurent Sports Complex activities resume

A gradual resumption of activities at St. Laurent’s sports complex began with the facility’s reopening July 20, the borough announced.
“These facilities [have been] reopened to badminton and ping-pong enthusiasts (singles games only), since these popular activities can be played by reserving online at loisirsmontreal.ca or at the complex’s front desk,” says the borough’s announcement.
The complex is open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. — 7:30 p.m. “as well as Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. — 3:30 p.m., and the front desk will be closed noon – 1 p.m., every day.”
The borough advisory added that safety measures related to COVID-19 are in effect “to ensure the safety of sports participants and staff.
• “Changing rooms remain closed, but washrooms will be open. It is therefore recommended that sports participants put on their playing clothes prior to their arrival.”
• “Access to the sports facilities will be denied to anyone who has symptoms or a positive diagnosis of COVID-19, has been in close contact with a person with COVID-19, or has been placed in voluntary or mandatory isolation.”
• “Those 12 years olds and over will be required to wear a mask or face covering, unless they take part in a physical activity, in which case they will be allowed to remove it for the duration of the activity.”
The borough announcement adds that “clubs will gradually resume their activities as well, in order to offer most of their regular classes come September.
“Residents will be able to take advantage of the Sports Complex’s swimming pool, for example, which is closed at the present time for previously planned seasonal maintenance work. They are invited to contact the clubs for details on fall courses and their schedules.”
