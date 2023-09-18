Hundreds of congregants at St. Laurent's Beth Ora Synagogue at services during the Rosh Hashanah holiday were jarred at about noon Sunday by the sudden ring of a fire alarm, and they evacuated the building for some 15 to 20 minutes before re-entering again.
Beth Ora president Stephanie Tabac told The Suburban Monday that the congregants were carefully and effectively evacuated.
"The fire department came and then gave us the all clear and we went back in," Tabac explained, adding that she had no other detail as to why the fire alarm went off. "I heard that it happened downstairs. I didn't smell anything, all I heard was the alarm bell...it was quite jarring. My main concern was getting everyone safely out of the building. When we received the all-clear, we then completed services."
The Suburban also heard that the smell of smoke was in the air.
We contacted the SPVM earlier. Spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said police were called to the synagogue at around 12:10 p.m. Sunday. It was determined that a 20-year-old woman with mental health issues had entered the synagogue and had lit a cigarette.
"Nobody was threatened or injured. Her behaviour was considered strange, so police were called. She was taken in charge by the officer and they transported her to the hospital."
A source, who did not want his name used, provided more detail. He said the woman in question asked to come in and pray and was allowed into the synagogue by someone who was praying with a group downstairs, and she was acting strangely.
"Some people were concerned about her, they kept an eye on her. She went into the bathroom and lit a cigarette. People smelled smoke, they smelled a different type of smoke. We think she pulled the fire alarm. People were told to get out and we cleared the building. We don't know of anyone in the synagogue who pulled the alarm."
We were told the woman then went to a park across the street, where she was allegedly filming or taking pictures.
"A couple of people approached her and kept her in containment until the police arrived, and they took her into custody." As far as the source knows, the woman did not utter any antisemitic statements.
Later on Sunday, after hearing about the incident, we saw that a security vehicle on Badeaux blocked access to the rest of the street and the synagogue parking lot. A hired security person told us we could not take any pictures, but we informed him we were from The Suburban and we were taking pictures of a building on a public street.
