St. Laurent residents ask for suspension of parking restrictions

Three St. Laurent residents asked the borough council for a suspension of rules that prohibit parking at certain hours on alternate sides of streets, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the residents said her street is usually filled with cars and she does not have a garage to park in, nor a parking lot, “and I should not be punished for trying my best,” the question said. “I did receive a $79 parking ticket. Please explain why when there are so many people working from home, there are still tickets being handed out.”
A second resident also asked why the parking regulations are still in effect, also pointing out that many residents are working from home. ‘With winter coming, it is and will be impossible to find parking,” the second question said. “We should be able to park on either side of the street, regardless of the day. What happens if I’m in contact with someone with COVID or I have COVID and have to be in quarantine and have to go out every day to move the car from one side to the other while putting at risk all those who live in my building?”
A third resident, also citing many people working from home, asked if the alternate side street parking could be suspended for the winter or if more parking spots could be made available during that period.
Mayor Alan DeSousa responded that there is still a need now, with the regular clearing of leaves and snow removal during the winter, for city operations to take place to make sure streets are clean and safe.
“Clearly, parking during the day makes it difficult for us to do those types of operations,” he said. “That’s why the different signage is in effect. That being said, we do advise you that if you have to leave your building, you take all the necessary precautions, make sure you wash your hands after touching common things like door handles, wear your mask if you meet people, and keep at a safe distance.”
DeSousa also acknowledged that more people are indeed working from home in light of COVID.
“We’re conscious of that,” the Mayor said. “We do not envision any loosening of those rules, but we have asked our staff to see if there are any other solutions that might be possible. Where we are able to identify any spots that might be available to residents, we will gladly do so and let you know. Our analysis is not complete yet, but we will try and make sure it is done quickly and we will communicate it based on what we find. Hopefully, it will be of benefit to you.”
