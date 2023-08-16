St. Laurent property owner protests reduced parking

St. Laurent resident Joseph Weiner questioned at the August borough council meeting reduced parking on St. Aubin Street north of Côte Vertu.
Weiner, a resident of St. Laurent for 65 years who has lived on his street for 45 years, pointed out that his area of St. Aubin is a small cul-de-sac.
"There's no traffic. We had 13 parking spaces around the house. They put up these 'no stopping' signs. They took off five parking spaces. We have six parking spaces. I own a sixplex. I have three tenants, some with children, and they have cars. One of them had to go to right around Côte Vertu, to another street, because there's no parking. This is not an intersection, there's never been an accident. It's a small street!"
Mayor Alan DeSousa, who spoke to Weiner prior to the council meeting, read a previous question of his, which pointed out out that there are also owners of duplexes and triplexes in the area, and asks what will happen this winter when spaces are already hard to find now.
"We are, as you know, on the entire territory, applying a provincial bylaw with regard to intersections and stop signs," DeSousa explained. "Under the Highway Code, we have to make sure that the intersections and the area within five metres of street corners, are cleared for visual and safety purposes."
The Mayor said he did not have the exact details on hand as to Weiner's area, "but we'll take note of your comments and the pictures you've deposited, and we'll ask our staff to look at it and get back to you."
Weiner responded that his tenants pay rent, "and nobody's going to pay rent when they can't park within a reasonable distance."
Applause followed from attendees at the council meeting.
DeSousa emphasized that the City of Montreal is endeavouring to make intersections safe.
"We've had a record number of pedestrian deaths in Montreal — 72 — and there is that Highway Code requirement, and we're just simply being proactive. If we're not, when someone does get hurt, the first person they'll turn to will be asked 'why didn't you do [the safety measure]?' But what we're trying to do is systematically go through our territory in doing that."
