St. Laurent pays tribute to Lebanese community following Beirut tragedy

St. Laurent council paid tribute last week to the Lebanese community following the massive Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut’s port that killed at least 157 as of last Thursday, wounded thousands and left hundreds of thousands homeless.
The borough lowered its flags to half-mast as a gesture of solidarity.
“The members of St. Laurent’s council join me in expressing our condolences to the Lebanese people and, in particular, to the people of Beirut, after the terrible explosions,” Mayor Alan DeSousa stated. “At this time, all our thoughts are with the Lebanese people and the Lebanese community in Quebec in their suffering. We have a special thought for the families of the victims and their loved ones.Today, we all have a little bit of Lebanon in our hearts.”
The borough statement points out that the explosions bring back “memories of the years of armed conflict in Lebanon” and that the Lebanese community in St. Laurent is “in a state of shock.”
Councillor Aref Salem, who is of Lebanese origin, stated on Twitter: “My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. We are all Lebanese today.”
