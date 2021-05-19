St. Laurent MP speaks in support of election pandemic bill

St. Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos spoke last week in favour of Bill C-19, a law that would create special provisions if a federal election is held during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to media reports, the bill has passed 330 to 1 and is going to a House of Commons committee for further study and possible changes. The bill would allow for a three-day voting period, ease the process of mailing in votes and enable mobile voting in long-term care facilities.
"This is an important bill that should be taken very seriously for the health and safety of Canadians," the St. Laurent MP said. "For over a year now, we have been dealing with a pandemic, and despite how long we have lived with it, we still do not know enough about this virus.
"We are making progress in Quebec, where the numbers are down," she added. "The lockdown could be lifted soon, perhaps in the summer. If Quebeckers are lucky, they could return to a more or less normal life like last summer. However, in other provinces, like Ontario, the situation is less positive. There are variants circulating that make COVID more contagious. Fortunately, more and more people are getting vaccinated. That is great, but the truth is, we do not know how long the immunity will last."
Lambropoulos emphasized that the health of the public must be protected.
"Since we do not know how long this situation will last, we must find ways to ensure the health of our democratic institutions. If a general election were to be held, it would have to happen in a way that is safe for everyone, including electors, volunteers and election officials.
"While the need for physical distancing and other public health measures resulted in the postponement of elections at the provincial and municipal levels in some provinces last year, we have realized that, because so little is known about how long we will be in this situation of living with the pandemic, we must find solutions rather than postpone. In a democracy such as Canada, it is important to give the population the right to choose its government and representatives when the time comes to do so.
"We can no longer indefinitely postpone elections."
