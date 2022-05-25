St. Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos recently praised in the House of Commons the mallwalking group Place à la Marche, which gathers at Place Vertu in the borough.
Lambropoulos, as well as Mayor Alan DeSousa and members of his council, and other local notables have attended Place à la Marche events held at the mall. The organization was founded by Antoine Bassal, was awarded the borough’s Ordre des Grand Laurentiens, and recognized by the Quebec Ministry of Municipal Affairs.
“Mr. Speaker, I stand today to highlight an organization in the riding of St. Laurent that brightens the days of hundreds of seniors,” Lambropoulos said. “Place à la Marche is a seniors organization that promotes healthy living by creating exercising and socializing opportunities at our local mall, Place Vertu. It caters to all seniors, but works primarily in English, being one of the only exercise groups that caters to the English-speaking community in the riding.”
She also pointed out that the group “meets three mornings a week to exercise, but they know how to have fun as well, by celebrating their members’ birthdays over lunch or dinner at least once a month.
“The group is successful at attracting new members and keeping St. Laurent seniors happy and healthy because of the passion and work of their fabulous volunteers, including the president, Dominic Santini; the treasurer, Bernie Weinstein; Joanne Morrison, Pressie Banequit and others. Today (May 16) they have come to join us here in Ottawa, and I would like to take this opportunity to wish them a fantastic day on Parliament Hill and in Ottawa.”
