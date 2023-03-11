St. Laurent MP pays tribute to 'eight women who matter'

St. Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos, as part of International Women's Day last week, paid tribute to eight borough residents, "women who matter."
The MP said the women are "important agents of change through their commitment to our community." The tribute, with the theme ”Every Woman Matters," took place at the Musée de Métiers d’arts du Québec.
The women were honoured in the categories of "youth, health, volunteering, community, business, urban security, education, political and social involvement.
"Many women have shaped the constituency of St. Laurent over the years, and on this International Women's Day, I wanted to pay tribute to eight of them who have stood out for their exceptional service, their tireless efforts and their constant support for the well-being and the development of our community,” Lambropoulos said.
Lambropoulos commented on the honourees as follows:
• Political and social involvement: Former St. Laurent councillor Michelle D. Biron.
"A resident of St. Laurent since 1966, she became, in 1982, the first woman elected to the St. Laurent municipal council. In 1986, she also became the first woman to serve on the the City of Montreal’s executive council. Biron was vice-chair of the board of directors of the Musée des métiers d'art de Québec, from 1998 to 2016, as well as a key member of the Centre des femmes since 1983."
• Education: Victoria Gail, former teacher.
Gail was described as a "passionate woman who knew from an early age that she wanted to be a teacher. She is a woman who loved her students, loved her job and who did everything she could to make her class a second home."
• Volunteering: Henriette Konté, General Manager of the ABC Center.
"She has more than 15 years of experience in the management of socio-community organizations This committed resident has been active in various advisory committees and boards of directors."
• Health: Christine Durocher, Executive Director of Au coeur de l’enfance.
"She played an active role in Montreal community life, contributing directly to various projects aimed at improving the living conditions of the most disadvantaged, particularly women and children....Since 1998, as executive director of Au cœur de l'enfance, Durocher has brought the concept of social pediatrics to St. Laurent by offering families a network of preventive and specialized services."
• Urban security: Mélanie Fournier, police officer at SPVM Station 7.
"A police officer for more than 20 years at Station 7, she knows the issues of our borough well. Fournier’s giving and warm nature, touched with kind humor, is known well by many St. Laurent residents."
• Community: Kadiétou Savadogo, general manager of the Bon Courage Community Centre.
"A woman who has successfully promoted the advancement of women and young people’s causes, she has worked tirelessly for many years in the educational and community sectors."
• Business: Élaine Labelle, Advisor—Sustainable Development and Community Relations at Caisse Desjardins de Bordeaux-Cartierville-Saint-Laurent.
Labelle was described as "a woman who has the future of the planet at heart, and who would like everyone to have enough to eat.... She keeps her ear to the ground, constantly learning about the community’s needs."
• Youth: Eboutou Louise Essie Marnay, youth participant in the Leadership au Pluriel program.
"At 17 years old, she is sociable, ambitious and courageous.... [She is] a young woman who, through active commitment, represents the next generation, and also personifies the need for young people to get involved in their community."
