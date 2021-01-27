St. Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos hosted a virtual town hall last week. She spoke about and answered questions on the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines, financial benefits for Canadian individuals and businesses, and measures regarding travel to other countries. Another virtual town hall is expected to take place in February.
St. Laurent MP hosts town hall
Joel Goldenberg
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Articles
- St. Laurent MP hosts town hall
- WI Health Board recommends COVID test if any symptoms appear
- Approved projects in St. Laurent valued at a record $517 million in 2020
- Plante won’t ask aid from Quebec but opens temp shelter for homeless near Olympic Stadium
- CSL council votes 5-1 for loan to replace lead service lines
- West Island municipalities defer tax payments due to Covid
- Trudeau considering new air travel deterrents, restrictions
- Former LBPSB employees plead not guilty to fraud charges
Most Popular
Articles
- There will be blood on your hands! A warning to the Health Minister and Hospitals
- Dorval opens Peace Trail
- Demonstrators demand that houses of worship be deemed essential
- Kamala Harris now remembered for her Vanier roots
- "I hold my head high"
- Canada Summer Jobs 2021 Employer Application Process ends January 29
- Decree could kill you! Doctors, lawyers fear Quebec’s Critical Care triage Decree attacks most vulnerable
- Driving with Miranda- Episode 25: Jeep Wrangler Sahara
- Solidarity in music between Montreal and Bergamo, Italy
- COVID-19 Report card time for our political leaders
Images
Videos
Commented
- Perspective and perseverance.... (1)
- No surprise at Washington violence (1)
- No logic, much hardship in "non-essential" items ban (1)
- Time for bodycams for Montreal Police (1)
- Doctors took an oath and must condemn any such Decree (1)
- Lockdowns and curfews hurt not help (1)
- COVID-19 Report card time for our political leaders (1)
- Censorship and shaming replaces data in curfew decision (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.