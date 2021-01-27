St. Laurent MP hosts town hall
Joel Goldenberg Photo

St. Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos hosted a virtual town hall last week. She spoke about and answered questions on the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines, financial benefits for Canadian individuals and businesses, and measures regarding travel to other countries. Another virtual town hall is expected to take place in February.

joel@thesuburban.com

