St. Laurent MP encourages donations to fourth annual food drive

St. Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos is encouraging the community to "give generously to her fourth annual non-perishable food drive, which runs until Dec. 15.
"You can donate at her constituency office at 750 Marcel-Laurin Boulevard, Suite 102, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m," says an advisory from her office. "By contributing to this food drive, you will make a major impact on your neighbours’ lives. Your generosity will help them better enjoy the holiday season. All donations will be distributed to residents of St. Laurent.
"Thank you to our partners and generous donors."
