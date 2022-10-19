St. Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos recently called on all levels of government to take action to counter violence against women and children.
The MP, during an Oct. 7 Commons session, cited the case of Synthia Bussières, "a 38-year-old mother of two, who was killed alongside her children, [five and two years old], at the hands of her spouse, making it the eighth femicide in eight weeks in Quebec."
The three died in a fire at the family's Brossard apartment. Mohamad Al Ballouz, 36, is being accused of premeditated murder regarding the two children and second-degree murder in the case of his partner, Bussières.
Lambropoulos added that "we cannot become indifferent to this very important issue. These women who are killed by angry men are our mothers, our daughters, our sisters, our friends. Every woman who is killed is one too many.
"On behalf of the women's caucus, I am calling on all levels of government to step up. We have to find a way to end gender-based violence for good in this country. We must provide better support to women fleeing violence. We must teach our children at home and at school to recognize and value healthy relationships so that they can leave at the first sign of abuse and not when it is too late. All levels of government and society as a whole must take action against violence against women and girls."
