The borough of St. Laurent and the City of Montreal are jointly investing $3.6 million this year in road safety, particularly in school zones.
As well, St. Laurent is adding about "40 child-shaped signs on its residential streets. These beacons have the height and shape of a school student holding a sign saying 'Attention à nos enfants!'"
Mayor Alan DeSousa said that this year, "the safety campaign has taken on a human approach by using characters to encourage caution. It offers the reminder that everyone has a role to play when it comes to protecting our children. This new measure is perfectly aligned with our awareness campaign and is a testament to all the development work carried out by our teams this year.”
Projects already carried out have included:
• "The completion of the sidewalk systems on Henri-Bourassa and the western section of Thimens.
• "The Wartime neighbourhood, comprising the block delineated by Henri-Bourassa, Grenet, Poirier and O'Brien, was fully secured."
• "Approximately 40 new devices were erected to reduce the speed of motorists and enhance pedestrian safety. These new devices include sidewalk curbs, speed cushions, speed bumps and raised crosswalks at intersections."
And this year, St. Laurent is "holding a dynamic awareness campaign around schools in collaboration with the SPVM, the Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys and the English Montreal School Board.
"The objective of this campaign is to encourage the adoption of safe behaviours by children in their movements, and by their parents, motorists, pedestrians and cyclists in the school zones," says the borough announcement. "Among other things, these partners have created awareness tools, including flyers handed out by the police teams from the SPVM’s Station 7 in front of the 12 schools in St. Laurent.
