St. Laurent MNA displays proof of dilapidated schools

St. Laurent Liberal MNA and Education critic Marwah Rizqy displayed and is continuing to collect photos of dilapidated conditions in schools, in reactions to doubts about the issue by Premier François Legault.The Premier claimed that figures in the latest budget showing that schools in need of repairs rose from 59 to 61 percent might be exaggerated so that schools could receive more provincial funding. Legault also asked his Infrastructure Minister to review the process determining the condition of schools.
Rizqy responded Wednesday by making an appeal on social media for photos of dilapidated schools, and she displayed them Friday. The St. Laurent MNA told a press conference that for a Premier to say "that there is doubt and to think that the figures have been inflated to get more money, to imply fraud, to make such an assertion, one must have proof or at least some proof."
The MNA also asked Education Minister Bernard Drainville for any proof the school dilapidation figures were inflated. "I didn't get an answer, there was none," Rizqy said. "The Minister told me that when he walked around the schools, at first sight they looked nice, but maybe you have to look behind the walls."
That's when she made the social media appeal for photos, and they came in quickly. "That's a carpet, which we see, which has been mended. There is a urinal, obviously, with erosion, corrosion. There is a shower, and I'm not sure anyone is going to want to take a shower here. There are holes in floors."
The MNA also spoke about reports of a mousetrap and showed pictures of mouse droppings sent by a school maintenance man. "So if someone wants to doubt the reports about the dilapidation of the schools and the state of disrepair in certain places, one can do so. But I remember that when Mr. Drainville was a radio host, he himself had no doubts, at the time, of the dilapidated state of some schools."
Drainville replied that the government does recognize there is a problem with the condition of some schools, as the government spent $22 billion in a 10-year period to renovate, expand, build and rebuild schools.
(0) comments
