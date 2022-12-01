St. Laurent MNA Marwah Rizqy is asking for an investigation by Elections Québec into an anomaly in one poll in her riding on election day Oct. 3 — in which Balarama Holness's Bloc Montréal received 82 votes (46 percent) to the Liberals' four votes (2.2 percent).
"Of course I will not ask for a judicial recount as the sought conclusion would be the annulment of the election," Rizqy posted on social media. "But I request that the Director General of Elections Québec investigate this under the powers granted to it by law. Each vote counts and should be properly counted. It appears a blatant error was made in polling section 144 in Saint Laurent. As a lawyer and elected official, I agree that our courts are overcrowded and taxpayer money should be invested well. However, it is important to protect the integrity of the electoral process and if there is a mistake, correct it and, above all, learn from it so it is not repeated."
Rizqy convincingly won the riding as a whole with 49.7 percent of the vote.
Holness tweeted that Bloc Montréal has "full confidence in Elections Québec.
"Rather than focus on the cost of living, inflation, etc the Quebec Liberals are asking for an investigation into the election results. The LPQ is clearly demonstrating that even with their newly appointed leader, they are misguided."
This situation arose when Le Devoir discovered the voting result in polling box 144. Their journalist spoke to riding voters in the area of Marcel-Laurin Blvd. and eastward into the Vieux Saint-Laurent area, asking who they voted for, and at least 15 voters swore that they voted Liberal and only two said they voted for BM.
Elections Québec confirmed the election results twice after inquiries by Le Devoir. BM candidate Rizwan Muhammad Rajput told the newspaper he was surprised at the result, as he does not live in the area, but he also said the party's platform did inspire interest amongst voters when he spoke to them.
