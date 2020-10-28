Local businesses should approach an economic recovery through innovation, Mayor Alan DeSousa told the Chamber of Commerce of Industry of St. Laurent and Town of Mount Royal.
DeSousa told the virtual meeting that the COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying uncertainty hurt many St. Laurent businesses and companies — which in 2019 numbered 4,500 in the borough and accounted for 110,000 jobs.
DeSousa urged buying locally.
"Unlike in downtown Montreal, many workers are still coming to their workplace in St. Laurent, because the nature of the activities of most of your companies is not compatible with working from home," he pointed out. "You and your employees can support the many businesses in the area that are striving to get through this crisis."
But he emphasized that an economic recovery will be optimized through innovation.
"Innovation is one of our best allies," the Mayor said. "Already, it has enabled a number of our companies to reinvent themselves at the height of the crisis. Some 40 companies in St. Laurent have in fact distinguished themselves through their creativity and flexibility in responding to the needs and shortages caused by the pandemic."
He highlighted there examples.
• "Medicom began producing N95 masks."
• "AdFast, a model 4.0 manufacturer, modified its sealant production line to manufacture disinfectant liquid."
• "E2iP used its expertise in printable electronics to design visors, in collaboration with CAE."
"I’m suggesting banking on innovation in order to come out of this crisis stronger," DeSousa said. "Yes, there are costs involved in choosing to do so. But in general, they are far outweighed by the returns. Yes, it also involves risks. But I think there are even more risks in not innovating, especially at this time."
The Mayor said the St. Laurent government is approaching innovation through its Vision 2025 strategic plan.
"Our municipal revitalization will be based on major sustainable mobility projects and real estate projects that meet our environmental preservation criteria. We are going to continue expanding the biodiversity corridor, a truly revolutionary project that will take us some 20 years to complete. Then, of course, the REM will be arriving in Saint-Laurent, where five stations will be set up: the A40, Montpellier, Du Ruisseau, Bois-Franc and Technoparc."
