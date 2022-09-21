St. Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa, appearing in person for the first time in three years at the Chambre de commerce et d’industrie de Saint-Laurent-Mont-Royal, said his borough is thriving construction-wise, and he predicted a future of less car use and the end of malls with huge parking lots in relation to planned future neighbourhoods.
The theme of DeSousa’s speech to the St. Laurent business community was “Growth based on sustainable wealth.”
“The pace of growth will not slow down in St. Laurent in the coming years despite pandemic rebounds, labour shortages, supply chain disruptions and increased building costs, among other reasons, because St. Laurent is the geographic centre of the main downtown and Greater Montreal transit routes,” he said. “This is one reason that prompted the Caisse de dépôt et placement to install five REM stations [here].”
DeSousa added that the borough is an “ideal proponent for this densification because it offers a top-notch living environment with a solid economy comprising 4,500 businesses employing 110,000 persons that represents 11 percent of total GDP growth in Quebec.
He also predicted a reduction in the use of automobiles, because of St. Laurent environmental policies and “the emergence of these new neighbourhood organization models around the REM hubs – neighbourhoods now called Transit Oriented Development (TOD) and Pedestrian Oriented Development (POD) projects, designed for priority use by public and active transit, in addition to reflecting civic values such as social diversity and urban design. For example, the era of the major shopping centres with parking facilities that outsize football fields is ending.”
The Mayor said the “new generation” commercial zones will be “redefined by the presence of their new neighbours — rental housing, homes, seniors’ residences, offices and healthcare resources. In short, citizens, families and communities who will live together without having to drive to buy a loaf of bread!”
