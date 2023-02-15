Mayor Alan DeSousa says the borough and local businesses are striving to have St. Laurent’s Décarie Blvd be a trendy “must go” destination.
DeSousa was asked during the Feb. 7 council meeting how St. Laurent can be a popular destination for young people in Montreal’s “cultural fabric,” similar to Wellington Street in Verdun with its restaurants, bars and coffee shops.
“With its proximity to the Métro, is there a vision for Décarie Blvd. to evolve as a must-go destination?” the questioner asked online.
DeSousa said the borough has worked over time to attract people, with such examples within its control as a bylaw passed last year allowing microbrasseries on the territory, “which revitalizes commercial streets” and will, he says, hopefully attract people as Wellington does.
The Mayor added that in the Décarie area, many activities take place at Beaudet Park and Place Rodolphe Rousseau, “again, using city money, to try and animate public places to the benefit of Décarie.
“And we fund and have encouraged the success of Quartier D (the Décarie business association) — their mission is to promote Décarie, make it an attractive place, provide animation and bring the type of businesses you’re referring to, so, in that sense, yes, we do provide some funding and some of the efforts have paid off, and we’re hopeful that notwithstanding COVID, that more energy will be deployed over the next year or so to bring that mission to fruition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.