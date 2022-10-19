St. Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa called for a greener, healthier, more inclusive, attractive and innovative Montreal during a recent Office de consultation publique de Montréal Réflexion 2050 consultation.
The consultation is one part of the process leading to Montreal's new Land Use and Mobility Plan "that will shape [the city's] future until 2050."
DeSousa said he was pleased to "have been able—within this OCPM consultation—to relay the issues and challenges identified by St. Laurent.
"This is an important step in helping to make Montreal a modern city that is serenely looking toward its future as far ahead as 2050. In particular, we want to include governance issues in the paths to improvement in order to complement the objectives set with concrete means of implementation that will, in turn, ensure residents’ support and the mobilization of all public and private stakeholders. These means should include mechanisms for consultation, collaboration and financing by integrating all levels of government."
Some of the recommendations, in general for Montreal:
• "The development of sustainable parking lots or green or white roofs."
• "Means of implementation and funding mechanisms be added, whether it be for net zero energy consumption or the integration of ecological rainwater management in new or existing sectors."
And for St. Laurent:
● "Develop routes to counteract the isolation caused by the REM network currently under construction."
● "Develop biodiversity corridors and active links, such as the Véloroute Saint-Laurent, within railroad and Hydro-Québec rights-of-way."
● "Adopt standards and implement measures such as tree planting to counteract the effect of air and noise pollution caused by road infrastructures."
Regarding public transit;
● "Extend the Orange line of the Métro to Laval to ensure the intermodality of the Bois- Franc station (REM/metro/STM) and limit transit traffic."
● "Implement a structuring transportation infrastructure along the Côte-de-Liesse Autoroute and Cavendish Blvd. route to connect the residential areas to employment centres and the airport."
● "Create 'branding' for the sector crossed by Côte-de-Liesse Road, a major gateway to the city."
● "Implement a public transit route along Henri-Bourassa Blvd. to connect the Du Ruisseau and Bois-Franc Métro stations with the Cavendish route, the employment centres and the Technoparc to the west.
Regarding economic recovery, St. Laurent's recommendations include:
● "Federate all private and public partners, including the various levels of government."
● "Specify the means to consolidate the employment centres and ensure their densification, and their access to active and public transportation."
● "Provide concrete means that promote the circular economy model."
● "Create complete sectors that provide local services equitably, by putting in place tools and levers that will ensure the support of the stakeholders concerned, and particularly shopkeepers, landowners and developers."
As well;
• "The city project must also ensure a balanced number of community facilities, such as schools, in all sectors. This requires specific mechanisms for collaboration with all stakeholders."
• "Similarly, concrete funding measures should be established now to aim for the decarbonization of Montreal's housing stock—and particularly municipal housing—as well as social and affordable housing. The objectives of architectural quality, certified green construction and affordable housing must be aligned."
• "Lay the groundwork for a new model for managing barriers in the urban environment to ensure a higher quality of life and safety for residents as well as a reduction in the pollution associated with construction, maintenance or improvement activities."
