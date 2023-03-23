St. Laurent man arrested by RCMP on suspicion of terrorism

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrested 18-year-old St. Laurent resident Mohamed Amine Assal the morning of March 23 on suspicions of terrorism, as a result of a tip from the FBI.
"This police operation was aimed at disrupting the suspicious activities of Mr. Assal and ensuring he undertakes to keep the peace," says an RCMP statement. "Following a short investigation by the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET), the RCMP had reasonable grounds to fear that an individual may commit a terrorism offence. The investigation is ongoing and all evidence will be analyzed. Charges may be laid at a later date."
Assal appeared Thursday by videoconference.
The RCMP gave no further details about the allegations. The force added that, in general, that "countering radicalization to violence is a top priority for the Government of Canada. The RCMP remains committed to countering religiously motivated violent extremism. Collaboration and information sharing are key to detection and disruption efforts by law enforcement and their partners.
"Community engagement is central to prevention. The RCMP encourages citizens to remain vigilant and report any information on terrorism or related suspicious activity to the National Security Information Network (1-800-420-5805) or your local police department."
