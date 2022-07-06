St. Laurent council released a 2021 report on the borough’s waste management plan, and said the results are encouraging in terms of achieving its goals.
“The effects of the pandemic are still being felt, but are gradually returning to normal,” said Mayor Alan DeSousa. “For example, there is a decrease in the tonnage of organic materials this year compared to last year, when containment forced a large portion of the population to stay home. Just as the increase in the tonnage of recyclable materials reflects the consumer habits developed over the past two years to favour certain online purchases. Overall, however, our annual waste management report shows encouraging results in terms of achieving the objectives we have set for ourselves, particularly in our 2022-2025 strategic plan and our 2021-2030 climate emergency plan.
“In addition, starting in the fall, we will continue to implement the collection of waste materials from residential buildings with nine or more units as well as from industrial and commercial establishments. So our goal is clear: to significantly reduce the amount of waste materials sent to landfill sites.”
Facts from the 2021 report:
“A total of 36,444 metric tons of all categories of waste materials was collected in 2021, down 0.5 percent from the 2020 total of 36,619 metric tons.”
“The tonnage of household waste shows a decrease of 335 metric tons, from 23,205 tons in 2020 to 22,870 tons in 2021, despite a 1.4 percent increase in the number of occupancy units on the territory. This reflects residents’ growing willingness to better sort waste materials.”
“In October 2021, the borough began implementing the organic waste collection in residential buildings with nine or more units as well as in some industrial and commercial establishments (ICs). In fact, 33 residential buildings with nine or more units and 50 ICs volunteered to take part in this first phase of implementation.”
“The installation of 17 disposable mask collection boxes in November at all municipal buildings resulted in an approximate total of 121,020 masks collected for 2021.”
