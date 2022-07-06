St. Laurent looking into planned drag queen story time material

The borough of St. Laurent is looking into a drag queen story time featuring Barbada de Barbades scheduled for this fall at its library, to further study the material that will be presented.
Barbada told CTV News the event has been cancelled, but Mayor Alan DeSousa told the network that is not the case, and that he just wants to familiarize himself with what will be presented.
"We don't have any issues with Barbada herself as a drag queen," DeSousa told CTV. "We didn't know what topics they would deal with. Our staff has reached out to her with a view to setting up a meeting when we're back from vacation and we intend to just find a bit more, like what her shows are, how does she deal with material that is sensitive, how do you do it age-specific? Because in our communities we have kids from three years old to eight years old. We just want to have a chance to familiarize ourselves."
Barbada, the stage name of Sébastien Potvin, said she speaks to young people on a regular basis and has a children's TV show.
The Dorval Library went ahead with Barbada's recent event even after some people on Facebook called for the event's cancellation. Police were on hand at that time.
