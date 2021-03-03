St. Laurent launching virtual consults on borough's future

St. Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa is inviting residents to take part in virtual consultations via Zoom regarding the borough's future, beginning March 9 and running throughout April.
The consultation is the latest step in a process that began last fall, when the St. Laurent administration began working with with the consulting firm Raymond Chabot Grant Thorton on a "strategic planning process in order to establish clear orientations and achievable objectives for the years 2022 to 2025.
"This process is a continuation of the collaborative work carried out in 2017 to produce the borough's six local plans, some of which ended in 2020 or will end this year."
DeSousa stated that in the current uncertain times, "a strategic planning process will give us a solid foundation for planning the future of our community in addition to helping us identify our strengths and challenges.
"Residents' involvement is an essential part of this exercise of introspection and renewal for our society," he added. "Therefore, I am inviting residents to voice their opinions on the future of St. Laurent. I look forward to hearing from you and discussing this with you. Together, we will be able to develop a long-term vision for our territory while identifying short-term actions that will meet our residents' needs."
DeSousa will be participating in each Zoom session, along with a member of the borough council.
The session times and subjects are:
• Tuesday, March 9, 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Inclusive borough and communication
• Tuesday, March 16, 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Mobility
• Wednesday, March 24, 10:30 a.m. - noon: Economy and development of the territory
• Thursday, April 15, 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Post-COVID recovery plan
• Thursday, April 22, 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Ecological transition and the fight against climate change
• Thursday, April 29, 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m: Social development and lifestyles
Residents who want to take part in the meetings will need to register online at: montreal.ca/en/saint-laurent/
The advisory adds that, starting March 8, residents can participate in the consultation exercise "by completing a short survey on the various themes at montreal.ca/en/saint-laurent/
The entire 2022-2025 plan will be presented to residents in June.
